BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
BEST Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BEST opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BEST
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.