BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

