Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.78. 61,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 20,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Better Collective A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports betting media company worldwide. The company primarily focuses on online sports betting and gambling platforms. It offers various community-based digital platforms, including bettingexpert.com, social network of sports betting tipsters; SpilXperten, a sports betting media platform; Action Network, a source for sports betting insights; Irishracing.com, a website, which provides coverage of Irish, British, and international horse racing; Speltips.se for betting tips; HLTV.org, a website for news from the e-sport industry, CS:GO match information, and player and team rankings; RotoGrinders for fantasy sports; Wettbasis, which provides betting tips for German betting enthusiasts; VegasInsider, a platform for betting tips and picks in the United States; Betarades, a platform for online betting news in Greece; PariuriX, a platform in Romania for finding the sports betting tips; and ScoresAndOdds, a statistical analysis designed for sports bettors in the US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.