Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 315,671 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

