Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRKGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.4 %

Birkenstock stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

