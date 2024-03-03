Bittensor (TAO) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $645.14 or 0.01036970 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $20.45 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,352,654 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,351,680. The last known price of Bittensor is 637.23482151 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $24,832,810.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

