BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

