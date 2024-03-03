Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 506 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $10,317.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,572.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

