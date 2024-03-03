BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Trading 1.1% Higher

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.74 and last traded at C$20.74. 15,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.52.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.63.

