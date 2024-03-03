Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.10. 263,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 207,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.