Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $46.50

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

