Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$9.96

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

