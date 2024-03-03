Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $21.20

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.