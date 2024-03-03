Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,040.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $107.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

