Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,040.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $107.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
