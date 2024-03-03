BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.15 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$264.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.02. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

