BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.15 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTB.UN
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.