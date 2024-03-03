Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.93.

BMBL stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. Bumble has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

