Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Bumble Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Bumble has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

