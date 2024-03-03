C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 371,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,861,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.