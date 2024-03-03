Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 48,300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.13 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

