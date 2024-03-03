Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 494,429 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,290,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

