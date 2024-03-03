Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Teradyne by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.