California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

