California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.44 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pinterest worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.8 %

Pinterest stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

