California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,365 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pool worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

POOL stock opened at $403.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $406.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

