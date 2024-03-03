Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

