Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.