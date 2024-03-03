Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $75.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NARI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

