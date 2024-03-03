Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.774 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

CNQ opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 85,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,066,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

