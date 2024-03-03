Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 1,274,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 29,184.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

