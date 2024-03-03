Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

