Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.97.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Celsius by 85.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

