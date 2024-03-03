Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

CRNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.48. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 284,960 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 168,036 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

