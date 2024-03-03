Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

