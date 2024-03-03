Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $11,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,622.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,283.90.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $11,024.50.

GROV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Grove Collaborative by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

