CIBC Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

In related news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

