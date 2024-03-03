CNB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFC) to Issue Dividend of $1.33 on March 7th

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.60.

CNB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBFC opened at $30.00 on Friday. CNB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Get CNB Financial Services alerts:

About CNB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.