CNB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFC) to Issue Dividend of $1.33 on March 7th

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.60.
CNB Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBFC opened at $30.00 on Friday. CNB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.
About CNB Financial Services
