Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cognex were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.46%.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

