Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRS

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.