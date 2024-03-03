Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17), reports. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

