Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

About Conduent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.