Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Conduent Price Performance
CNDT stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
