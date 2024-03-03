Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

