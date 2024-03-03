Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 425,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

