Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 706.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 323,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 223,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

