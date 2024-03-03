Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 54,887 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

