Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 396.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

