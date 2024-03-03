Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.847-3.897 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on COO
Insider Activity at Cooper Companies
In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.