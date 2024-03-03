Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.847-3.897 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

