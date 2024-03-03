Corton Capital Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medallion Financial worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

