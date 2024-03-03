Corton Capital Inc. Takes $152,000 Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of BMEA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

