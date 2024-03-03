Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $202.63 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003765 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

