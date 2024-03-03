Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.