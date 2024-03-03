Critical Contrast: Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) vs. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Avalon GloboCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.47) -7.67 Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 3.85 -$11.93 million N/A N/A

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sana Biotechnology and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -82.85% -45.65% Avalon GloboCare -750.41% -1,097.27% -33.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Avalon GloboCare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

